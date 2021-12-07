Rasmussen, Verl Nels

JEROME—Verl Nels Rasmussen, 78, of Jerome, and formerly of Shoshone, passed away on Friday, December 3, 2021, at his home.

Verl Nels Rasmussen was born on May 30, 1943, in Brigham City, UT the son of Nels Warren Rasmussen and Billy Jean Rasmussen.

He was raised and educated in Grouse Creek and Corrine, Utah.

Verl married Alana Kimber on June 10, 1965, in the Logan LDS Temple. He later married Rendena Stahn on May 6, 2005, in the Idaho Falls LDS Temple.

Verl enjoyed fishing, gardening, hunting, going for drives, church, missionary work, and visiting his grandchildren.

He worked in shoe sales, Insurance Sales, the Oreida Plant, Warehouse Manager, Dairy and Farming, Estate Caretaker for Carol and Norman Nie, Missionary and as a Caregiver to parents.,

He served many callings at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, and the Lincoln County Park and Recreation Pool Board.

He is survived by his wife Rendena, his mother-in-law Phyllis Stahn, his nine sons Todd, Blaine (Kimberly), Justen (Carrie), Brandon (Stephanie), Nathan (Aliece) Rasmussen, David (Emily), Tyler (Sara), Casey, A.J.(Sheri) Ridley, four daughters Lori (John) Trammel, Marcia (Tobby) Kaster, Mary Jo (Ed) Hobson and Christa (Stephen) Nelson, one brother Burt Rasmussen, two sisters Nila Kay Christensen, and Vera Lyn Fridal, 50 grandchildren, 18 ½ great grandchildren and numerous cousins.

He was preceded in death by his parents Warren and Bille Jean Rasmussen, a brother and sister Virgil and Camilla, his wife Alana Kimber Rasmussen, and a grandson Austin Rasmussen.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, Dec. 10, 2021, at 1:00 PM at the Shoshone Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Burial will follow at the Shoshone Cemetery. Viewing for family and friends will be held at 12:00 PM, prior to the service. Arrangements are under the care of Demaray’s Jerome Memorial Chapel.

In lieu of flowers Memorial Contributions may be made to the Huntsman Cancer Foundation give.huntsmancancer.org.

