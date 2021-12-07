Advertisement

Rigby Middle School student faces possible charges after shooting threats

Police tape marks a line outside Rigby Middle School following a shooting there earlier...
Police tape marks a line outside Rigby Middle School following a shooting there earlier Thursday, May 6, 2021, in Rigby, Idaho. (AP Photo/Natalie Behring)(Natalie Behring | AP)
By Candice Hare
Published: Dec. 7, 2021 at 4:15 PM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
RIGBY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A student from Rigby Middle School is facing suspension, charges, or both after making shooting threats over social media.

Police in Jefferson County said a boy posted a video on TikTok Friday in which he warned students not to come to school on Monday, according to KIFI.

The boy sending the warning was not the one who made the threat but a different 12-year-old student. The student making the threat was indefinitely suspended and now faces juvenile charges.

It comes after a shooting at Rigby Middle School in May that injured three.

