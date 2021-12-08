TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office released a list of 21 apps all families should know.

These apps are ones the Sheriff’s Office said kids are using to interact with not only each other but also with strangers.

Some of these apps also hide content like conversations or photos, so parents cannot effectively monitor their child’s activity. The Sheriff’s Office said it is through conversations on these apps or over social gaming sites that strangers will often attempt to manipulate kids.

“It’s important for our parents and our guardians to understand what apps are available, how they’re used and what they can be used for, and then to educate themselves as to what safety precautions they can put on those phones,” said Deputy Matt Radmall of the Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office.

Among the apps included on the list are Snapchat, Tiktok, WhatsApp, and Kik.

Radmall added the dangers of apps like Snapchat stretch even further than possible conversations with strangers.

“When we are using many of these apps to include Snapchat, our location is shared,” Radmall said. “That can be scary because these locations are shared with great detail and it puts us as youth at risk and it puts our families at risk as well.”

The full list of 21 Apps Parents Should Know can be found below, but the Sheriff’s Office wants families to know this list isn’t all-inclusive and that other dangerous apps exist.

21 apps ALL parents/gaurdians should know about! The Sheriff's Office gathered a list of apps that tweens/teens are... Posted by Twin Falls Sheriff's Office on Tuesday, December 7, 2021

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.