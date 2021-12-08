Behind the Business: Mo’Bettah’s

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Just behind the visitor center in Twin Falls, a new restaurant is bringing some Hawaiian culture to Idaho.

“We bring a Hawaiian restaurant from a local point of view,” said owner and co-founder Kimo Mack. While some people may have a general idea of what Hawaiian food is, Kimo says the local recipes are a little bit different.

“I think what’s presented to people that come as visitors and the life that people live who are from there and who are Hawaiian are very different,” he said. The business’s other co-founder, Kalani Mack, says the food you’re getting is some of the most authentic out there.

“They’re recipes from our aunts, from our grandma, from our mom, uncles, everybody at home,” said Kilani. “Pretty simple recipes, and we just wanted to share that with the people that eat with us and we’re happy to bring it to Twin Falls.”

The Macks say it’s their dream to be able to share their Hawaiian roots with everyone.

“Just super excited to share our brand of aloha with everybody. When you come here and you eat food with us, you’re eating as if you’re family and friends on the island. So that’s the perspective I think that’s different for us,” said Kimo.

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.