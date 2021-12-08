Advertisement

Bonnevile County Sheriff’s deputy hospitalized after crash

The deputy was struck by a driver of a pickup early Tuesday morning
By Candice Hare
Published: Dec. 7, 2021 at 5:13 PM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
BONNEVILLE COUNTY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A deputy with the Bonneville Sheriff’s Department was taken to the hospital after a crash near Idaho Falls.

They say the crash happened in the area of Highway 26 and 97th north.

In a Facebook post Tuesday, the Department said the deputy was on the scene of a one-vehicle accident early Tuesday morning. His patrol car was struck by a truck traveling eastbound.

The driver of the truck was taken to the hospital for minor injuries. The Deputy was taken as a precaution.

