Advertisement

Coast Guard diver pulls body from car above Niagara Falls

By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 2:07 PM MST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (AP) — A U.S. Coast Guard diver braved frigid rapids on Wednesday to get to a car submerged in water near the brink of Niagara Falls, only to find it was too late to rescue the driver trapped inside.

The diver was lowered from a hovering helicopter, climbed into the car and pulled out the body of its lone occupant, a woman in her 60s, officials from New York’s State Park Police said.

Video shows the rescuer, in an orange suit and a helmet, fighting against strong wind and water to enter through the passenger side of the black car.

“It was an incredible job by the Coast Guard,” Park Police Capt. Christopher Rola said at a news conference.

It was unclear how the car got into the Niagara River. Witnesses reported seeing it floating near a pedestrian bridge, where it was believed to have gone in. Roads in the area were slippery as a light snow fell.

Photos and videos taken by bystanders showed the car almost completely submerged with only part of the roof and open trunk hatch visible through the whitewater in the early afternoon.

Police used a drone to determine it was occupied.

Authorities said the woman lived in the area. Her name was not released pending notification of her relatives.

After the rescue, the vehicle remained about 50 yards (meters) from the brink of the American Falls, one of three waterfalls that make up Niagara Falls. Onlookers watched as emergency crews prepared to try to pull the vehicle from the water.

Rola said the State Park department’s swift-water rescue teams had been unable to get to the car because of its location.

Niagara Falls has a history of attracting both daredevils who try to cheat death by plunging over in homemade contraptions, and those driven by suicide.

Rescuers, however, had never been called for a vehicle so close to the edge, Rola said.

He said investigators would try to determine whether the vehicle wound up in the water by accident or intentionally.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Idaho State Police are investigating a single vehicle fatal crash near Wendell
Idaho State Police investigating fatal accident near Wendell
Idaho Gov. Brad Little delivers his State of the State address inside the house chambers at the...
Idaho Governor Brad Little comments after court blocks healthcare worker mandate
Multiple agencies responded to the 1300 block of Targhee Drive around 10:45 Tuesday night for...
New details emerge in Twin Falls shooting
These changes have come around as a result of House Bill 86
Idaho Parks and Recreation Makes Changes to Snowmobile and Off-Highway Vehicle Sticker Programs
The Idaho Transportation Department is inviting the public to view the designs on Dec. 9
Public invited to view plans for South Jerome Interchange

Latest News

This image provided by AstraZeneca in December 2021 shows packaging and vials for the company's...
New COVID-19 antibody drug OK’d to protect most vulnerable
FILE - This undated photo provided by the Washington County (Ark.) Jail shows Joshua Duggar. On...
Both sides rest in Josh Duggar child pornography trial
FILE - This Friday, Aug. 23, 2019 photo shows the Instagram app icon on the screen of a mobile...
Instagram head faces senators amid anger over potential harm
FILE - An Amazon logo appears on an Amazon delivery van, Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020, in Boston. A...
Explainer: What caused Amazon’s outage? Will there be more?
FILE - Spc. Brady McNeil, a radiologist with the Vermont Army National Guard, draws up a dose...
CDC chief: US omicron cases appear mostly mild so far