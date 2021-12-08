Advertisement

Colston Loveland named Gatorade Player of the Year, visited by Coach Harbaugh

The Gooding senior worked out with the Harbaughs on Tuesday
By Brittany Cooper
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 10:58 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GOODING, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Colston Loveland’s days as a Gooding Senator are dwindling down, before he enrolls early at the University of Michigan.

The senior is not only making memories, but making history for his high school

On Saturday Jim Harbaugh’s Michigan Wolverines defeated Iowa in the Big 10 Championship, cementing a spot in the college football playoff.

Two days later, he and his son, tight ends coach Jay Harbaugh, fly out to Idaho where they’ll stay with Colston Loveland’s family, arriving late Monday night.

“It was a pretty special moment for sure yeah, having Jim Harbaugh and his son ay at your house is pretty crazy, but it was cool,” Loveland exclaimed. “We had some snacks, some salami and crackers, we were just messing around, just talking a little bit.”

Even without a full night’s sleep, the trio hit the weights Tuesday morning at Gooding High School.

“When he is in the middle of a workout, he is an imposing figure, a giant human being,” Cameron Andersen, the Gooding head football coach said. “Both Harbaughs right away were talking about his physical stature, he looks like a junior on his program right now. And his physical abilities are going to make him physically so he can compete right away. They were like kids in a candy store watching him work out.”

Meeting Jim was a bucket list item for Andersen.

“Showed him clips on Twitter of funny things that I had seen and the guy is laughing and not to put on a show and make me feel better. But the guy is like one of the guys.”

So the day couldn’t get any better, right??

Wrong!

Andersen found out his star was named 2021 Gatorade Idaho Football Player of the Year. Marking the first ever Senator to earn this award.

“These last couple of months I was thinking that was one of my goals is to get that my senior year and head off to college with another milestone reached,” Loveland added. “I was pretty excited that happened and the family was excited as well.”

For Loveland, he hopes his legacy inspires future athletes that walk down these halls, showing the rest of the nation there truly are gems in the gem state.

“It’s a big day for the state and certainly what it means the most is that a kid who put it all together like Colston has the opportunity to do whatever no matter where he comes from,” Andersen said.

If Michigan defeats Georgia in the Orange Bowl, Loveland will be in attendance for the national championship.

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Idaho State Police are investigating a single vehicle fatal crash near Wendell
Idaho State Police investigating fatal accident near Wendell
Idaho Gov. Brad Little delivers his State of the State address inside the house chambers at the...
Idaho Governor Brad Little comments after court blocks healthcare worker mandate
Multiple agencies responded to the 1300 block of Targhee Drive around 10:45 Tuesday night for...
New details emerge in Twin Falls shooting
These changes have come around as a result of House Bill 86
Idaho Parks and Recreation Makes Changes to Snowmobile and Off-Highway Vehicle Sticker Programs
The Idaho Transportation Department is inviting the public to view the designs on Dec. 9
Public invited to view plans for South Jerome Interchange

Latest News

Gooding senior tight end Colston Loveland is the newly named Gatorade Idaho Player of the Year....
Michigan commit named Gatorade Idaho Football Player of the Year
Madison Smith and Reece Garey signed with their respective schools on Monday.
Kimberly athletes sign NLIs with four-year universities
Basketball
Twin Falls suffers first home loss at the hands of Middleton
Middleton led by 16 at half and never looked back, beating Twin Falls, 60-46 in non-conference...
Bruins fall to the Vikings