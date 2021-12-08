Colston Loveland named Gatorade Player of the Year, visited by Coach Harbaugh

GOODING, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Colston Loveland’s days as a Gooding Senator are dwindling down, before he enrolls early at the University of Michigan.

The senior is not only making memories, but making history for his high school

On Saturday Jim Harbaugh’s Michigan Wolverines defeated Iowa in the Big 10 Championship, cementing a spot in the college football playoff.

Two days later, he and his son, tight ends coach Jay Harbaugh, fly out to Idaho where they’ll stay with Colston Loveland’s family, arriving late Monday night.

“It was a pretty special moment for sure yeah, having Jim Harbaugh and his son ay at your house is pretty crazy, but it was cool,” Loveland exclaimed. “We had some snacks, some salami and crackers, we were just messing around, just talking a little bit.”

Even without a full night’s sleep, the trio hit the weights Tuesday morning at Gooding High School.

“When he is in the middle of a workout, he is an imposing figure, a giant human being,” Cameron Andersen, the Gooding head football coach said. “Both Harbaughs right away were talking about his physical stature, he looks like a junior on his program right now. And his physical abilities are going to make him physically so he can compete right away. They were like kids in a candy store watching him work out.”

Meeting Jim was a bucket list item for Andersen.

“Showed him clips on Twitter of funny things that I had seen and the guy is laughing and not to put on a show and make me feel better. But the guy is like one of the guys.”

So the day couldn’t get any better, right??

Wrong!

Andersen found out his star was named 2021 Gatorade Idaho Football Player of the Year. Marking the first ever Senator to earn this award.

“These last couple of months I was thinking that was one of my goals is to get that my senior year and head off to college with another milestone reached,” Loveland added. “I was pretty excited that happened and the family was excited as well.”

For Loveland, he hopes his legacy inspires future athletes that walk down these halls, showing the rest of the nation there truly are gems in the gem state.

“It’s a big day for the state and certainly what it means the most is that a kid who put it all together like Colston has the opportunity to do whatever no matter where he comes from,” Andersen said.

If Michigan defeats Georgia in the Orange Bowl, Loveland will be in attendance for the national championship.

