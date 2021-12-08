Educators focus on the importance of coding and information technology

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The week of Dec. 6 is computer science education week in Idaho after a proclamation from Governor Brad Little.

According to Career Builder, working in information technology can provide top-paying entry-level jobs.

“It doesn’t matter if you’re in Idaho or not in Idaho, it’s in demand,” said Andrew Cluff, a College of Southern Idaho Department Chair, “Idaho has a lot of openings for computer scientists, and you make good money doing it.”

For CSI and professor Cluff, who heads the physical and computer science departments, coding is important across all kinds of industries.

“There is nobody that graduates from the sciences without knowing how to program,” Cluff said.

This includes one industry very important in the Magic Valley: agriculture.

“I think now when someone goes out to fix a John Deere tractor, the first thing they pull out is their iPad, it’s not a wrench,” said Jeff Cooper, associate professor of agriculture at CSI.

“We’re going to be seeing more and more of that overlap between business, between agriculture, between the sciences all learning to integrate the coding,” Cluff said.

With the overarching need for knowledge in all industries, the Idaho Stem Action Center is inviting students from 4th-12th grade, as well as family members, to participate in a bilingual hour of code Wednesday at 5 p.m.

“We say math is the international language, everybody learns math the same way and can speak math. Coding is the same way, it’s just applied math,” Cluff said. “So it doesn’t really matter what language you’re speaking,” Cluff said.

