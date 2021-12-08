Advertisement

Educators focus on the importance of coding and information technology

This week is computer science education week in Idaho
FILE- (AP Photo/Elise Amendola, File)
FILE- (AP Photo/Elise Amendola, File)(Elise Amendola | AP)
By Jack Schemmel
Published: Dec. 7, 2021 at 6:24 PM MST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The week of Dec. 6 is computer science education week in Idaho after a proclamation from Governor Brad Little.

According to Career Builder, working in information technology can provide top-paying entry-level jobs.

“It doesn’t matter if you’re in Idaho or not in Idaho, it’s in demand,” said Andrew Cluff, a College of Southern Idaho Department Chair, “Idaho has a lot of openings for computer scientists, and you make good money doing it.”

For CSI and professor Cluff, who heads the physical and computer science departments, coding is important across all kinds of industries.

“There is nobody that graduates from the sciences without knowing how to program,” Cluff said.

This includes one industry very important in the Magic Valley: agriculture.

“I think now when someone goes out to fix a John Deere tractor, the first thing they pull out is their iPad, it’s not a wrench,” said Jeff Cooper, associate professor of agriculture at CSI.

“We’re going to be seeing more and more of that overlap between business, between agriculture, between the sciences all learning to integrate the coding,” Cluff said.

With the overarching need for knowledge in all industries, the Idaho Stem Action Center is inviting students from 4th-12th grade, as well as family members, to participate in a bilingual hour of code Wednesday at 5 p.m.

“We say math is the international language, everybody learns math the same way and can speak math. Coding is the same way, it’s just applied math,” Cluff said. “So it doesn’t really matter what language you’re speaking,” Cluff said.

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Idaho Gov. Brad Little delivers his State of the State address inside the house chambers at the...
Idaho Governor Brad Little comments after court blocks healthcare worker mandate
Idaho State Police are investigating a single vehicle fatal crash near Wendell
Idaho State Police investigating fatal accident near Wendell
Multiple agencies responded to the 1300 block of Targhee Drive around 10:45 Tuesday night for...
New details emerge in Twin Falls shooting
These changes have come around as a result of House Bill 86
Idaho Parks and Recreation Makes Changes to Snowmobile and Off-Highway Vehicle Sticker Programs
The Idaho Transportation Department is inviting the public to view the designs on Dec. 9
Public invited to view plans for South Jerome Interchange

Latest News

Twin Falls City Hall (Source: KMVT)
Twin Falls city offices will close Wednesday
Juvenile white sturgeon raised at the Niagara Springs sturgeon hatchery
New Niagara Springs sturgeon hatchery receives national award
Staffing issues are not related to COVID-19 or vaccine mandate
Obstetric, operating room services to remain closed at St. Luke’s in Jerome
FILE - In this Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021 file photo Ann Enderle R.N. attends to a COVID-19 patient...
Why we continue to see mutations in the COVID-19 virus