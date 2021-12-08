Gray, David Edwards

PAUL—David Edwards Gray returned to his Heavenly Father on December 7, 2021, after a lengthy battle with cancer.

David was born in Fillmore, Utah, on April 6, 1956, to James Haskel Grey and Eva Edwards Gray. When David was three years old he and his family moved to Idaho where his father had a small dairy and cow-calf operation. David was taught at an early age the value of hard work. He attended schools in Acequia and Rupert. He graduated from Minico High School in 1975.

David loved the outdoors. He loved to camp, fish, and hunt. He would start hiking and one ridge was never enough. Before you knew it he was ten ridges from the truck. He was an avid reader.

Industrial maintenance was his life’s work having worked at Magic Valley Foods, JR Simplot, Lamb Weston and Arrowhead Potatoes. He could weld, fabricate, and lay out equipment. He always said he was a Jack of all trades, but a master of none.

In 1985, he met his soul mate and eternal companion, Kathy Decker. They were married on August 31, 1985, and later sealed for time and eternity in the Twin Falls Idaho Temple. They have had 36 years of marriage and look forward to eternity together.

David is survived by his wife, Kathy of Paul; his adopted son, Gary (Marci) of Pocatello; one sister, Joyce Snow of American Fork, Utah; several nieces and nephews; and his very special friend and companion, Gypsy.

He was preceded in death by his parents, James and Eva Gray; half-sister, Marlene; two half -brothers, Dennis and Larry; brother-in-law, Ray Snow; and his grandparents.

The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, December 13, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, located at 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, where family and friends will be received from 5 until 7 p.m. Sunday, December 12, and from 10 until 10:45 a.m. Monday, preceding the funeral service. Bishop Ryan Wilkins will officiate. Burial will follow at Paul Cemetery.

Our family would like to thank Horizon Hospice, especially Jessica, who took wonderful loving care of David throughout his ordeal. He loved to give everyone a bad time. He was a joker to the end of his life. He was someone that did not get close to all, but a chosen few; Jessica was one of those people.

