Greater Idaho to appear on Douglas County Ballot in May

A total of 3,689 signatures for an election in which 2955 valid signatures are required.
By Steve Kirch
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 10:01 AM MST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
(KMVT/KSVT) —On Tuesday at the Douglas County Courthouse, the Greater Idaho movement submitted signatures to force a ballot initiative onto the May 2022 Douglas County ballot. A total of 3,689 signatures for an election in which 2955 valid signatures are required.

The ballot initiative submitted would amend a 1997 ordinance that authorizes county officers and employees to advocate for Oregon legislation that would affect the county. The initiative would allow advocacy for Idaho legislation, including any Idaho legislation to move the state border.

Douglas County voted in November 2020 on a non-binding advisory question about Greater Idaho referred to the ballot by the County Board of Commissioners.  However, the president of Citizens for Greater Idaho, Mike McCarter, said “we hardly spent anything on that campaign, and there was nothing in the voter pamphlet, so voters didn’t even know what they were voting on in 2020. Now, in this campaign, we are asking our fans to connect us with potential major donors so that we can deliver a convincing win in Douglas and Klamath counties.  We want to spend $25k in Klamath County and at least $40k in Douglas County so voters will understand how much better Idaho’s low-tax, conservative governance is than Oregon governance.”

“If southern Oregon wants to be included in this border relocation, then Douglas County needs to prove it with their vote.  Otherwise, state legislatures might settle just for eastern Oregon,” McCarter said.

Eight counties have voted in favor of Greater Idaho ballot initiatives.  The goal of the movement is to convince state legislatures to move the Oregon/Idaho border to include eastern and southern Oregon into Idaho.   McCarter said, “we don’t believe the Oregon Legislature will hold captive these counties that have incomes and voting patterns similar to Idaho’s.”

McCarter announced that he would submit signatures to force a ballot initiative onto the Klamath County ballot at 11 am Thursday at the Klamath County Courthouse front steps.  According to the movement’s website, greateridaho.org, the movement has collected 2796 signatures where only 1696 valid signatures are required.  The Klamath County ballot initiative would create a county board to evaluate the benefits to the county of moving the state border.

Updated maps for the movement are here: www.greateridaho.org/the-maps

