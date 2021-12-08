Advertisement

Idaho House ethics committee eyes rules changes

The changes suggested during the two-day meeting that started on Monday are mostly aimed at avoiding the perception of unfairness
Idaho state Rep. Aaron von Ehlinger, right, a Republican from Lewiston, watches as members of...
Idaho state Rep. Aaron von Ehlinger, right, a Republican from Lewiston, watches as members of the House ethics committee discuss whether he acted in a way that was "unbecoming" to his position in connection with rape allegations brought against him by a 19-year-old intern, during a hearing in Boise, Idaho, on Thursday, April 29, 2021. The committee unanimously agreed that von Ehlinger should be formally censured and suspended from his office, and that a new lawmaker should be appointed to serve in his place. (AP Photo/Rebecca Boone)(Rebecca Boone | AP)
By Keith Ridler
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 10:53 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — The Idaho House Ethics Committee on Tuesday considered numerous potential changes to its operating rules after a bruising year that saw two ethics complaints against far-right Republican lawmakers reach the public hearing phase.

The committee took no action, and planned to meet again to consider additional ideas and possibly vote on changes.

The changes suggested during the two-day meeting that started on Monday are mostly aimed at avoiding the perception of unfairness. One suggestion was to require four of the five committee members to agree on a chairman.

The committee rejected one lawmaker’s suggestion of a major change that would eliminate the public hearing phase, those opposed citing the need for a public process for elected officials.

The two ethics complaints the committee handled earlier this year led to the resignation of one lawmaker and the censure of another. The committee during those actions was accused of being politically motivated and making up the rules as it went.

Committee members have rejected those allegations but have sought to make changes to avoid the possible perception of unfairness in possible future actions.

“We’re not trying to destroy somebody’s career, but at the end of the day, what we are trying to protect is the integrity of the House and the legislative body,” said Democratic Rep. John McCrostie.

The first ethics case this year involved Aaron von Ehlinger, then a Republican state representative from Lewiston. A 19-year-old legislative intern reported that he brought her to his apartment under false pretenses and raped her. Von Ehlinger has denied all wrongdoing and maintains he had consensual sexual contact with the woman.

The committee in April found that von Ehlinger engaged in “behavior unbecoming,” and said they would support a vote to remove him from the Idaho Statehouse. Von Ehlinger resigned from office before the vote was held.

Von Ehlinger was later charged in criminal court with rape and sexual assault charges. He has pleaded not guilty, and is scheduled to stand trial next spring.

The second case involved Republican Rep. Priscilla Giddings, who testified at von Ehlinger’s public hearing.

The ethics committee found that Giddings used social media posts and a newsletter to disseminate the name of a young legislative intern who reported that she was raped by von Ehlinger. The committee also unanimously found that Giddings repeatedly lied and was disrespectful and combative with the ethics committee as they investigated the matter.

Members of the Idaho House of Representatives voted 49-19 in November to censure Giddings, and remove her from the Commerce and Human Resources Committee, for “conduct unbecoming a legislator.”

Giddings said that she was targeted because she’s running for lieutenant governor, the same post being sought by Republican Speaker of the House Scott Bedke. Giddings said the committee was acting at the behest Bedke, something committee members and Bedke have strongly denied.

Those two cases came up numerous times during the ethics committee’s two-day meeting. Specifically, the committee is aiming to draft a bill or bills to change House Rule 45, which delineates how the committee operates.

Any bills the committee approves would next be considered by the House Judiciary, Rules and Administration Committee during the next legislative session that starts in January. Any bills that committee approves would have to be approved by the full House to take effect.

