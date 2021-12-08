Advertisement

Kimberly athletes sign NLIs with four-year universities

Madison Smith and Reece Garey signed with their respective schools on Monday.
Madison Smith and Reece Garey signed with their respective schools on Monday.(KMVT)
By Brittany Cooper
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 1:49 AM MST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
KIMBERLY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A pair of best friends signed together Monday at Kimberly High School, despite their future institutions being in different states.

Reece Garey and Madison Smith made their plans known in front of a large gathering at the high school cafeteria.

Garey is joining the Lewis-Clark State College golf program. Kimberly’s first ever female state champion hopes to go back-to-back and maybe earn a 3A team championship this year as well.

“I was really looking for a competitive golf program when I was on my college search and I found that at Lewis and Clark and I’m super excited to contribute to their golf program,” Garey explained.

Meanwhile, Smith signed with The Masters University in Santa Clarita, California. The soccer player helped her Bulldogs win the High Desert Conference championship and advance to state three out of the past four years.

“So it’s actually a private Christian college, so that’s a big part of my life,” Smith said. “So I’m super excited, the coach is very nice, the girls are nice and welcoming. I’m very excited about that part. It was a very homie community, so even though it was far away from home, it’s like a new family to me, so.”

Both schools compete in the NAIA.

