Mask mandate in Hailey to remain in effect through holidays

HAILEY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The mask mandate in Hailey will stay in place through the holidays partially because of ski season and increased travel during the holidays.

A press release from the city says a 30-day review for the mandate will not be on the city council agenda for December. It will remain into Jan. 2022. The order in place now mandates masks for indoor public spaces and when social distancing is not possible outdoors.

The mask mandate is not required to be enforced by businesses, but the city says having it in place has been helpful for businesses.

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.