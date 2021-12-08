Advertisement

Non-violent inmates get agriculture work opportunity

The money can be used to repay restitution fees
The money can be used to repay restitution fees
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 4:26 PM MST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Idaho prison system is giving some non-violent inmates the opportunity to work in agriculture during their prison sentence.

The program, run by the Idaho Department of Corrections, gives the inmates a full-time job while they serve their prison sentence. The income they get from this full-time job can also be used to repay restitution fees.

One meat processor in the Treasure Valley our sister station KBOI spoke with says the program has been helpful to them while contending with a labor shortage. The initiative has also proven to be helpful to the inmates as well, as many say they’ve seen growth in their personal lives.

