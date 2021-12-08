Obstetric, operating room services to remain closed at St. Luke’s in Jerome

JEROME, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — St. Luke’s Jerome announced Tuesday that Obstetric and Operating Room services will remain closed at the medical facility. The services had previously been suspended in July.

In a press release, St. Luke’s said the closure was due to staffing limitations, which they say is a challenge in rural communities. They stress that all other services will be available at St Luke’s Jerome including the emergency department and inpatient care.

Prenatal OB outpatients appointments will continue at St. Luke’s Clinic Jerome Family Medicine. OB and OR services will still be available for patients at St. Luke’s Magic Valley and will be supported by staff who have served patients at St. Luke’s Jerome.

In addition, staff members and providers will be redeployed to other areas to help patients.

“Given our longstanding and ongoing commitment to the Jerome community, closing these services at St. Luke’s Jerome was a difficult decision,” Arlen Blaylock, Chief Operating Officer/CNO, St. Luke’s Magic Valley and St. Luke’s Jerome said. “We appreciate the flexibility our teams have demonstrated, and we are grateful for our patients and their understanding of this change.”

