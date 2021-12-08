Advertisement

One person injured in Texas mall shooting, authorities say

More than a dozen police units responded to the Killeen Mall Tuesday night.
More than a dozen police units responded to the Killeen Mall Tuesday night.(Eric Franklin for KWTX)
By Amanda Alvarado and Eric Franklin
Published: Dec. 7, 2021 at 8:07 PM MST|Updated: 1 hours ago
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX/Gray News) - Officers in Texas swarmed a local mall to respond to a disturbance that was momentarily upgraded to an active shooter situation, KWTX reported.

Authorities say one person was injured and airlifted to a hospital, but the person’s condition was unknown.

The shooter’s status is “unknown,” but Killeen Police Chief Charles Kimble described the suspect as a “white male” and about “6 feet tall.” Kimble also said the suspect was wearing a beanie and a hoodie.

Kimble said store employees were still sheltering in place late Tuesday night.

The incident happened at Killeen Mall shortly after 7 p.m. on Tuesday.

“Our officers are currently working a situation at the Killeen Mall. We ask the community to please stay away from the area at this time,” police said in tweet shortly after responding to the incident.

By 7:30 p.m., more than a dozen police units were on the scene.

