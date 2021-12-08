Open season applications begin in Salmon-Challis National Forest
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 4:52 PM MST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
SALMON, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Salmon-Challis National Forest announced open application periods for special use recreation events on National Forest System lands.
The department has opened Dec. 1 through Feb. 15 for all fall and summer season events occurring between June 1 and Nov. 30, and July 1 through Sept. 15 for winter and spring season events occurring between Dec. 1 and May 31.
Any non-commercial group use, filming and outfitter guide special use permits are not subject to open season periods. A special use authorization is needed before conducting any commercial recreation use of National Forest Sevice lands.
