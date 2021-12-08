Advertisement

Porch pirates becoming more common as holidays arrive

Person taking an Amazon package from someone's home.
Person taking an Amazon package from someone's home.(GRAY TELEVISION)
By Elizabeth Hadley
Published: Dec. 7, 2021 at 5:15 PM MST|Updated: 1 hours ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — As more people are ordering packages this time of year, the danger of having presents stolen off your front step increases.

The Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Department says they get more calls this time of year from people who have had their packages stolen.

Lori Stewart with the Sheriff’s Department says they are hard cases to investigate because the people who steal them are smart and often wear a mask.

She says it’s a good idea to not leave your packages on your doorsteps for a long time and to get notifications when something has been delivered.

She also says to work with your neighbor to have them watch out for your packages if possible, and if you know you aren’t going to be around to have them put the package in a more hidden location.

“I think that the people, you know what to expect, you know what’s going on in your neighborhood, so if something looks off, if somebody is there that doesn’t belong, if you see people that you don’t regularly see, give us a call, let us come out and check it,” said Stewart.

She says they also see a lot more car thefts during this time of year. She reminds people to lock their car doors and don’t leave valuable items in plain sight.

