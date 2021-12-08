Rep. Davis speaks about leaving house seat for county commission post

Hailey, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Wood River Valley Representative Muffy Davis will be trading in her seat at the Idaho State Legislature for one on the Blaine County Commission at the start of the new year. KMVT had an opportunity to talk to her to find out why she is stepping away, and who she is endorsing to take her seat.

Blaine County resident Muffy Davis has quite a story. She is a mother, an athlete, and a person with a disability. In 2016 she took on activism because she wanted to set an example for her daughter.

“Wanted to show my daughter instead of complaining that you got involved,” Davis said

A few years later she took another step and decided to run for the District 26-A House Seat. A seat she would eventually win with 56 percent of the vote as a Democrat in 2018.

“I thought I wanted to get in there to try to make a difference. Our country had been so polarized,” said Davis. “We need to work together, reach across the aisle, and solve some important problems”

Now in her second term as an Idaho State Representative, Davis is ready to step away from the Idaho Legislature and fill the open seat on the Blaine County Commission, vacated by Jabob Greenberg. She was recently appointed to the county seat by Gov. Little. Davis said one of the reasons she is looking for a change is because she wants to be closer to home, and another she is concerned about the loose COVID precautions at the Statehouse, such as mask-wearing.

“I have had a lot of issues this past Fall. I had a spinal infection which would have led to meningitis,” said Davis. “I feel my health is somewhat vulnerable right now, and I need to take that seriously.”

Blaine County Commissioner Angenie McCleary said she has already reached out to Davis and has worked with her in the past. McCleary feels Davis will bring a lot to the Blaine County Commission and will be a valuable asset in helping them solve and come up with solutions for the area’s housing crisis.

“She has a lot of experience at a state level and there are currently a lot of issues where we look to the state for our guidance,” McCleary said.

Davis said she will be endorsing Bellevue Mayor Ned Burns to take her house seat. She said Burns has subbed for her in the past at the Statehouse. She feels Burns is a great communicator and will be a powerful voice in the House.

“I think it is great that he is from a small town, and what is important is that there are a lot of small towns in Idaho. We are just not the big cities,” Davis said.

But come January she said she will miss being with colleagues in Boise, fighting to give the state’s minority a voice.

“Representative Rubel, Representative Mathias give amazing debates that are so powerful and fight for the people,” Davis said.

KMVT has the opportunity to talk to Burns about his interest in Davis’s House Seat, and he said in a statement:

“I have submitted an application to the District 26 Democratic Central Committee in hopes of being appointed by Governor Little to the seat she holds. I’ve substituted for Representative Davis several times over the last 3 years, and have gotten familiar with the committees she sits on, the work she’s doing, and I hope that I will be able to continue that good work. Muffy, like everything else she’s set her mind to in her life, has been a champion for District 26, and I’m hopeful that I can continue to work as tirelessly as she does for the constituents. I plan on being a steady voice of reason in the House if selected by the Governor and hope to work towards finding meaningful property tax relief for Idahoans, working to bring up the education levels in our state, finding a way to pay for full-day kindergarten for all children, and to protect access to our wonderful public lands for all to enjoy”.

