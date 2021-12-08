Shoshone Fire District looking to hire more firefighters amid nationwide volunteer firefighter shortage

SHOSHONE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Nearly 7 in 10 firefighters in the United States are volunteer firefighters, a statistic that holds true in the City of Shoshone.

“Right now, we are running with 10 firefighters to cover most of the fire district right now,” said fire chief Casey Kelley.

Over the past few years, many of the volunteer firefighters have retired, and they haven’t been getting as many new recruits.

Fire Chief Kelley says many people in Shoshone work out of the county, and others just don’t have the time.

“You go back to the years when store clerks would shut down the store to cover a fire call, you don’t get that today,” said Kelley. “Everybody is struggling to keep their businesses open, they need all their employees there every day, it gets tough to have those folks to pull on in the community.”

Kelley says he would like to hire 10 more firefighters to have a comfortable team, and to keep the current volunteers from getting burnt out.

“It would be nice to have more folks here to spread that out so people wouldn’t have to be here to cover every call,” said Kelley.

Fire Commissioner Karma Fitzgerald says she encourages people interested to think about their community.

“It’s a paid, on-call position so you are paid while you are at work, but I think more importantly really it’s about helping your neighbors, it’s about being connected to your community,” said Fitzgerald.

Chief Kelley has been a firefighter for 24 years and what keeps him going is knowing he is helping someone on their worst day.

“It does me good to be there and help them out, to give them the service to hopefully help them out the best we can,” said Kelley.

If you are interested in applying, visit their website here. You can also call (208) 886-2036.

