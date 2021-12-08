Advertisement

St. Luke’s give safety tips for parents this holiday season

“So, specifically we want to keep [the tree] at least three feet away from a heating source.”
By Layne Rabe
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 11:49 AM MST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — As we enter the midst of the holiday season many people are focusing on decorations and holiday treats, but it’s also important to remember safety during the holidays.

According to St. Luke’s, on average, there are 160 decorating-related injuries each day during the holiday season.

Children account for many of these injuries with 192,000 children being treated in the ER for toy-related injuries and over 136,000 treated for fire or burn injuries in 2012.

Katie Barnhill, a program coordinator for St. Luke’s Children’s Injury Prevention, says when putting up a tree, real or fake, to make sure it is weighted down so it won’t tip over on a child, pet, or even adults. And, if you do have a real tree to keep it properly watered.

“And then also you want to make sure where your tree is being placed,” said Barnhill. “So, specifically we want to keep it at least three feet away from a heating source, like a vent, or a space heater, or something like that so there is plenty of room and nothing could potentially cause overheating.”

Barnhill added when cooking to keep kids out of the kitchen when possible and use the back burners when available to prevent kids from grabbing pot handles and spilling hot water or oil onto themselves or others.

