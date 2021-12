TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The City of Twin Falls will close multiple city offices on Wednesday for training.

City Hall, Parks and Recreation, the Public Safety Administration buildings will be closed from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Dec. 8 for annual training. Emergency services will remain unaffected.

