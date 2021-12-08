Twin Falls suffers first home loss at the hands of Middleton

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Middleton led by 16 at half and never looked back, beating Twin Falls, 60-46 in non-conference action.

Tyler Medaris led the way with 15 points, while Day added 10.

Twin Falls was paced by Will Preucil had 12, while Teagen Severe adde 10 and Hollis Dickerson had 8.

OTHER SCORES:

Century 65, Burley 54: Stockton Sheets scored 20 points, while Adam Kloepfer added 19 points.

Burley hosts Canyon Ridge on Thursday.

Rimrock 67, Hagerman 9

GIRLS SCORES:

Snake River 54, Filer 40: Lexi Monson scored eight points in the loss.

Valley 49, Wendell 38

Shoshone 57, Castleford 29

Richfield 43, Hansen 18

