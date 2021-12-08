Advertisement

UK to ‘effectively’ boycott Beijing Winter Olympics

FILE - A visitor to Shougang Park walks past a sculpture for the Beijing Winter Olympics in...
FILE - A visitor to Shougang Park walks past a sculpture for the Beijing Winter Olympics in Beijing, China, Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021.(AP Photo/Ng Han Guan)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 5:55 AM MST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONDON (AP) — British Prime Minister Boris Johnson says no U.K. government minister will attend the Beijing Winter Olympics, calling it “effectively” a diplomatic boycott.

Johnson was asked in the House of Commons whether the U.K. will join the United States, Australia and Lithuania in a diplomatic boycott of the Winter Games.

He said he opposed boycotts involving athletes but that Britain would effectively be boycotting the Olympics diplomatically.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Idaho State Police are investigating a single vehicle fatal crash near Wendell
Idaho State Police investigating fatal accident near Wendell
Idaho Gov. Brad Little delivers his State of the State address inside the house chambers at the...
Idaho Governor Brad Little comments after court blocks healthcare worker mandate
Multiple agencies responded to the 1300 block of Targhee Drive around 10:45 Tuesday night for...
New details emerge in Twin Falls shooting
These changes have come around as a result of House Bill 86
Idaho Parks and Recreation Makes Changes to Snowmobile and Off-Highway Vehicle Sticker Programs
The Idaho Transportation Department is inviting the public to view the designs on Dec. 9
Public invited to view plans for South Jerome Interchange

Latest News

Six-year-old Sahara Little was last seen wearing a pink jacket with fluffy hood, tan pants and...
Amber Alert issued for 6-year-old girl in Pennsylvania believed to be abducted
Brandi Adeleke pleaded guilty to both murder and child abuse for the brutal death of...
Family friend gets 30 years in prison for brutal killing of toddler
According to the NCEL, Scotty Thomas decided to take both prizes as lump-sum payments so he...
Man receives double the winnings after accidentally playing same numbers twice in lottery
FILE - Nurse Mary Ezzat prepares to administer a Pfizer COVID-19 booster shot to Jessica M.,...
Pfizer says COVID booster offers protection against omicron