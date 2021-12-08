Advertisement

Why we continue to see mutations in the COVID-19 virus

FILE - In this Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021 file photo Ann Enderle R.N. attends to a COVID-19 patient in the Medical Intensive care unit (MICU) at St. Luke's Boise Medical Center in Boise, Idaho.(Kyle Green | AP Photo/Kyle Green,File)
By Elizabeth Hadley
Published: Dec. 7, 2021 at 5:29 PM MST|Updated: 1 hours ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Virus mutation is nothing new. That’s why we see a different strain of the flu each year.

“Viruses change all the time,” says Dr. Christine Hahn, a state epidemiologist from the Department of Health and Welfare. “They are always changing their genetic material. It’s a constant process.”

How does it happen though? It’s actually not as complicated at it may seem. A virus needs a host to survive, meaning another living organism. Once the virus enters its host, it immediately starts to replicate, making genetic copies of itself. Sometimes when the viral cells replicate, they have the possibility to change, or mutate.

“If you sneeze, you might end up sneezing out, or somehow you spread this to others, it might end up being the same virus you got in the first place.” Says Dr. Hahn. “It also might be one that has a mistake in it. You might pass along a different virus than what you initially got infected with, or it might have some changes in it compared to what you got infected with, and that’s how these changes happen over time.”

Is there any way to stop this from happening? The answer is no.

“We expect this virus to continue to mutate, every new case will allow the virus to try out some new mutations, that is going to be expected,” says Dr. Sky Blue, an epidemiologist at St. Luke’s.

The COVID-19 virus is an RNA virus, making it prone to mutations. The less people that the virus infects, the lower chance it has of changing, and becoming a new strain. Which is why getting vaccinated is vital.

“From the best we know the vaccines should still keep people from getting as sick, and that it’s still worth getting that vaccine,” says Dr. Hahn. “Especially if you are going to travel, and especially if you are going to see a relative or someone with health problems.”

Early research suggests that the Omicron variant is less severe than Delta but that could be because more people are vaccinated.

The Omicron variant is also appearing to be more transmissible.

