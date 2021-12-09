2nd South Market given state award

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — 2nd South Market in Twin Falls has been awarded the 2021 Grow Smart Award. The award was given for its promotion of positive social, environmental, and economic benefits for the people of Twin Falls.

Wednesday marks just the second time since 2005 that a project or business from Twin Falls has been given a Grow Smart Idaho Award.

“The 2nd South Market project is an amazing addition to downtown Twin Falls,” said Twin Falls City Manager Travis Rothweiler. “Dave and Lisa’s efforts have turned a once tired building into a unique, vibrant ‘third place’ for many residents and visitors to Twin Falls. It serves as one our community’s premier ‘third place’ locations,” he said.

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.