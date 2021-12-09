Advertisement

Boise State transfer players discuss first bowl game

Kurt Rafdal and Davis Koetter joined the team in 2021
Barstool Sports Arizona Bowl
By Brittany Cooper
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 11:10 PM MST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — We are a little more than three weeks out before Boise State takes on Central Michigan in the Barstool Sports Arizona Bowl.

Earlier this week, head coach Andy Avalos announced the players will get three days to spend Christmas with their families before they leave for Arizona. The university expects the athletes to be disciplined and avoid any incidents that could jeopardize their bowl game participation.

Two student-athletes who will experience a bowl game for the first time are transfers, tight end Kurt Rafdal and wide receiver Davis Koetter.

Rafdal arrived at Boise earlier this year from Nebraska. He caught his first collegiate touchdown pass at San Diego State.

Koetter, whose father, Dirk, coached Boise State from 1998 to 2000, spent his early years of college at Portland State. His best game this year was against Oklahoma State where he caught four passes for 56 yards and a touchdown.

“Everything that goes with it, the week leading up to it, the traveling. It will nice to be in some warm weather and yeah I’m looking forward to the experience,” Rafdal said.

“Your career is so short, you only get so many games, to get an extra opportunity to go play is something I’m looking forward to,” Koetter added.

Both athletes anticipate returning to Boise State for their final year of eligibility.

