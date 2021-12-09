Canyon Ridge High School hosts fundraiser for families in need

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Canyon Ridge High School is working to help the community during the holiday season, and there still is an opportunity to be a part of it.

The goal of “Pennies for Possibilities”, a fundraiser at the high school, is to help families in need celebrate the holidays and endure the winter in the area. From just students bringing in spare change, the school has raised over $4,000 so far.

This doesn’t count business donations or an auction they will be having on Dec. 13. KMVT caught up with some student council members to talk about their experience out in the community.

“It feels really good,” said senior student council member Carter Dixon. “When I did it my first year, my sophomore year, I remember delivering, and lot of us, you get teary-eyed, you get emotional. It feels good, and it also gives you a wake-up call like a lot of us are blessed, some of us aren’t blessed, and it feels good to help them out.”

“Each year there is (sic) more families in need, and there is more money needing to be raised,” said Student Body President for Canyon Ridge Ella Oberg. “So as long as we go past the goal we had last year, I think we’ll be good.”

In past years, the program has raised over $20,000. Fundraising will go until the end of the next school week, ending on Dec. 17.

Twin Falls High School also has a similar event called “Change for Change.”

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.