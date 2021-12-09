Advertisement

Canyon Ridge High School hosts fundraiser for families in need

Fundraising will go until the end of the next school week, ending on Dec. 17
Drive held for families in need in the area
Drive held for families in need in the area(KMVT)
By Jack Schemmel
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 6:37 PM MST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Canyon Ridge High School is working to help the community during the holiday season, and there still is an opportunity to be a part of it.

The goal of “Pennies for Possibilities”, a fundraiser at the high school, is to help families in need celebrate the holidays and endure the winter in the area. From just students bringing in spare change, the school has raised over $4,000 so far.

This doesn’t count business donations or an auction they will be having on Dec. 13. KMVT caught up with some student council members to talk about their experience out in the community.

“It feels really good,” said senior student council member Carter Dixon. “When I did it my first year, my sophomore year, I remember delivering, and lot of us, you get teary-eyed, you get emotional. It feels good, and it also gives you a wake-up call like a lot of us are blessed, some of us aren’t blessed, and it feels good to help them out.”

“Each year there is (sic) more families in need, and there is more money needing to be raised,” said Student Body President for Canyon Ridge Ella Oberg. “So as long as we go past the goal we had last year, I think we’ll be good.”

In past years, the program has raised over $20,000. Fundraising will go until the end of the next school week, ending on Dec. 17.

Twin Falls High School also has a similar event called “Change for Change.”

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Idaho State Police are investigating a single vehicle fatal crash near Wendell
Idaho State Police investigating fatal accident near Wendell
Idaho Gov. Brad Little delivers his State of the State address inside the house chambers at the...
Idaho Governor Brad Little comments after court blocks healthcare worker mandate
Multiple agencies responded to the 1300 block of Targhee Drive around 10:45 Tuesday night for...
New details emerge in Twin Falls shooting
These changes have come around as a result of House Bill 86
Idaho Parks and Recreation Makes Changes to Snowmobile and Off-Highway Vehicle Sticker Programs
The Idaho Transportation Department is inviting the public to view the designs on Dec. 9
Public invited to view plans for South Jerome Interchange

Latest News

Senator Mike Crapo Courtesy of: U.S. Senate Committee on Banking, Housing, &amp;amp; Urban...
Idaho U.S. Senator Mike Crapo warns against social spending bill
Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office
Officials investigating after mail truck hits Idaho woman
It will be open from Dec. 10 to Dec.12
Solider Mountain to open magic carpet
Donations to the victims continue to come in following the Boise shooting
Donations for victims in Towne Square Mall shooting continue