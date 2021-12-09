Advertisement

Donations for victims in Towne Square Mall shooting continue

Police say two people were killed and four injured, including a police officer, in a shooting at a shopping mall in Boise, Idaho.
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 5:05 PM MST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Donations for the victims of October’s Boise shooting continue even months later.

The shooting on Oct. 25 left two people dead and four others injured. The GoFundMe for Roberto Padilla Argüelles has raised more than $56,000 as of Wednesday, which surpassed his family’s goal of $20,000.

The fundraiser for Acker has raised more than $49,000 but is a little less than $300 short of its goal of $50,000.

