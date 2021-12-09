Advertisement

How long will dip in gas prices last?

By Steve Kirch
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 10:49 AM MST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Americans struggling with surging gas prices are finally starting to see some relief at the pump. But how long will it last?

According to AAA, the national average for a gallon of regular gas fell to a seven-week low of $3.35 a gallon. The price is about 7 cents less than a month ago but a more than a dollar increase from a year ago.

Experts attribute the drop in gas prices to fears of a COVID-19 resurgence with the omicron variant, OPEC’s increasing production, and the United States coordinating with other countries to release oil reserves into the market. However, the price of crude oil is starting to climb back up.

”Some of that gap we saw has been eaten up. Part of that has to do with the administration announcing that there would not be any new travel lockdowns,” said Matthew Conde with AAA Idaho.

“When the first news of omicron came out, one of the initial concerns was does this affect my ability to travel during the holidays, things like that.”

Conde says the average price of regular gas in Idaho should stay around $3.64 during the holiday season, which is about 6 cents less than a month ago and more than a dollar increase from a year ago.

