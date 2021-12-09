Advertisement

Idaho U.S. Senator Mike Crapo warns against social spending bill

Senator Mike Crapo Courtesy of: U.S. Senate Committee on Banking, Housing, &amp;amp; Urban...
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 5:57 PM MST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
WASHINGTON D.C., Virginia (KMVT/KSVT) — Idaho U.S. Senator Mike Crapo is warning against the passage of Joe Biden’s social spending bill, saying will bring more financial difficulty to Americans.

In a press conference with his Republican colleagues, Crapo said the bill did not address consumer prices and problems with the supply chain. Instead, he believes the bill would make matters worse.

He also believes the tax hikes would impact consumers and workers on top of inflation. “The Democrat’s reckless spending tax-free (bill) relies on a number of budget gimmicks in an attempt to hide the true cost of its misguided policies. There is no single year in which all tax provisions in the bill will be in full effect at the same time,” said Crapo.

