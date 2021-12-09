Advertisement

Officials investigating after mail truck hits Idaho woman

The sheriff’s office said inclement weather was a factor in the collision
Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office
Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office(AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 5:45 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (AP) — Authorities are investigating after a 25-year-old woman was run over by a mail truck outside her eastern Idaho home.

The Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office said first responders were called to a report of an injury crash involving a pedestrian outside of an Idaho Falls apartment building Monday evening. They found an unresponsive woman underneath a U.S. Postal Service mail truck. Fire crews were able to lift the truck enough to free the woman, but she was pronounced dead at the scene. She was identified as Hailey C. Queen.

Bonneville County Sheriff’s Sgt. Bryan Lovell said deputies are still trying to determine how and when Queen died, as well as the circumstances that led to her being in the roadway. Lovell said it’s not yet known if the collision was the cause of her death.

The sheriff’s office said inclement weather was a factor in the collision.

A USPS spokesman told EastIdahoNews.com the postal service is fully cooperating with the investigation.

“The U.S. Postal Service extends deep sympathy to the family and friends of the pedestrian who passed away yesterday,” the USPS spokesman said in a statement.

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Idaho State Police are investigating a single vehicle fatal crash near Wendell
Idaho State Police investigating fatal accident near Wendell
Idaho Gov. Brad Little delivers his State of the State address inside the house chambers at the...
Idaho Governor Brad Little comments after court blocks healthcare worker mandate
Multiple agencies responded to the 1300 block of Targhee Drive around 10:45 Tuesday night for...
New details emerge in Twin Falls shooting
These changes have come around as a result of House Bill 86
Idaho Parks and Recreation Makes Changes to Snowmobile and Off-Highway Vehicle Sticker Programs
The Idaho Transportation Department is inviting the public to view the designs on Dec. 9
Public invited to view plans for South Jerome Interchange

Latest News

Drive held for families in need in the area
Canyon Ridge High School hosts fundraiser for families in need
Senator Mike Crapo Courtesy of: U.S. Senate Committee on Banking, Housing, &amp;amp; Urban...
Idaho U.S. Senator Mike Crapo warns against social spending bill
It will be open from Dec. 10 to Dec.12
Solider Mountain to open magic carpet
Donations to the victims continue to come in following the Boise shooting
Donations for victims in Towne Square Mall shooting continue