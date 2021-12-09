Several pounds of meth, marijuana, found during east Idaho traffic stop

BINGHAM COUNTY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Idaho State Police are investigating after several pounds of meth and marijuana were discovered during a traffic stop in Bingham County.

During the stop on Dec. 7, the Trooper found evidence of drug use. Upon searching the vehicle, ISP found several large bags of raw marijuana and three large baggies that later tested presumptive positive for methamphetamine.

Four pounds of marijuana and three pounds of meth were found in total. The driver, 56-year-old Wesley V. Long of Helena, Montana, was arrested and has been charged with drug trafficking in Methamphetamine, drug trafficking in Marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

“We all use our highways to drive to work or travel with our families, yet drug traffickers use the highways too,” said Captain Chris Weadick of ISP District 6 in Idaho Falls.

”The training and experience of ISP Troopers helps them locate a significant amount of illegal drugs, but it’s only a fraction of what’s out there. While our Troopers keep doing all they can, and we hope sharing this information helps us all understand the relentless consistency of the illegal drug trade. It’s this education, combined with support services for those addicted and more discussions on how to keep families healthy and strong that will keep our communities safe.”

