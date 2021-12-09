Solider Mountain to open magic carpet

FAIRFIELD, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Soldier Mountain announced Wednesday it will open its magic carpet this weekend.

The magic carpet will be opened from Dec. 10 to Dec. 12 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The resort will only operate the magic carpet due to its snow-making capabilities.

During the event, the resort will also give an all-day magic carpet pass, an hour and a half long group lesson, and a rental package of skis and snowboards for just $50.

Soldier Mountain anticipates it will fully open on Dec. 16.

