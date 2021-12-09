Advertisement

Solider Mountain to open magic carpet

It will be open from Dec. 10 to Dec.12
It will be open from Dec. 10 to Dec.12(Soldier Mountain)
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 5:27 PM MST
FAIRFIELD, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Soldier Mountain announced Wednesday it will open its magic carpet this weekend.

The magic carpet will be opened from Dec. 10 to Dec. 12 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The resort will only operate the magic carpet due to its snow-making capabilities.

During the event, the resort will also give an all-day magic carpet pass, an hour and a half long group lesson, and a rental package of skis and snowboards for just $50.

Soldier Mountain anticipates it will fully open on Dec. 16.

