Advertisement

Thousands of dollars to go towards local preservation projects

Howell's Opera House is one of the sites getting a grant as part of the Idaho Heritage Trust...
Howell's Opera House is one of the sites getting a grant as part of the Idaho Heritage Trust awards.(KMVT)
By Candice Hare
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 3:31 PM MST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MAGIC VALLEY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of grants will be put towards beloved preservation projects around Idaho.

The Idaho Heritage Trust will award over $214,000 in grants towards grassroots efforts to preserve Idaho’s history and heritage. Among the Magic Valley sites set to receive grants are:

  • The Glenns Ferry Historical Museum, which will get $7,000.
  • The 19th-century train car in the Cassia County Historical Museum in Burley will get $3,000.
  • The Howell’s Opera House in Oakley will get $12,000.
  • The Albion Normal School will get $750.

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Idaho State Police are investigating a single vehicle fatal crash near Wendell
Idaho State Police investigating fatal accident near Wendell
These changes have come around as a result of House Bill 86
Idaho Parks and Recreation Makes Changes to Snowmobile and Off-Highway Vehicle Sticker Programs
The Idaho Transportation Department is inviting the public to view the designs on Dec. 9
Public invited to view plans for South Jerome Interchange
The event is in front of the Yellow Brick Cafe until 6 p.m.
Black Santa comes to Twin Falls
Multiple agencies responded to the 1300 block of Targhee Drive around 10:45 Tuesday night for...
New details emerge in Twin Falls shooting

Latest News

The 56-year-old out of Montana was arrested and booked into Bingham County Jail
Several pounds of meth, marijuana, found during east Idaho traffic stop
Yellow Brick Cafe hosting
Women-owned businesses hosting event this Saturday
Prosecutors have accused Richard Ross, 56, of killing 76-year-old Edwina “Eddy” Devin at her...
Idaho man charged in 2 killings waives preliminary hearing
Officials are urging people not to travel on the trail
Trail Creek Summit closes for the season