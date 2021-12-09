Thousands of dollars to go towards local preservation projects

MAGIC VALLEY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of grants will be put towards beloved preservation projects around Idaho.

The Idaho Heritage Trust will award over $214,000 in grants towards grassroots efforts to preserve Idaho’s history and heritage. Among the Magic Valley sites set to receive grants are:

The Glenns Ferry Historical Museum, which will get $7,000.

The 19th-century train car in the Cassia County Historical Museum in Burley will get $3,000.

The Howell’s Opera House in Oakley will get $12,000.

The Albion Normal School will get $750.

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.