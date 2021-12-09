Thousands of dollars to go towards local preservation projects
MAGIC VALLEY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of grants will be put towards beloved preservation projects around Idaho.
The Idaho Heritage Trust will award over $214,000 in grants towards grassroots efforts to preserve Idaho’s history and heritage. Among the Magic Valley sites set to receive grants are:
- The Glenns Ferry Historical Museum, which will get $7,000.
- The 19th-century train car in the Cassia County Historical Museum in Burley will get $3,000.
- The Howell’s Opera House in Oakley will get $12,000.
- The Albion Normal School will get $750.
