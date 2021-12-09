Trail Creek Summit closes for the season

BLAINE COUNTY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Blaine County announced on Thursday that the Trail Creek Summit will close for the season.

A specific reason for the closure was not given, but the Blaine County Sheriff’s Office is urging residents to not travel on the summit for the safety of road crews and of first responders attempting to rescue you if you attempt to circumvent the closure.

