Advertisement

Trail Creek Summit closes for the season

Officials are urging people not to travel on the trail
Officials are urging people not to travel on the trail(Blaine County Facebook page)
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 12:38 PM MST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLAINE COUNTY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Blaine County announced on Thursday that the Trail Creek Summit will close for the season.

A specific reason for the closure was not given, but the Blaine County Sheriff’s Office is urging residents to not travel on the summit for the safety of road crews and of first responders attempting to rescue you if you attempt to circumvent the closure.

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Idaho State Police are investigating a single vehicle fatal crash near Wendell
Idaho State Police investigating fatal accident near Wendell
These changes have come around as a result of House Bill 86
Idaho Parks and Recreation Makes Changes to Snowmobile and Off-Highway Vehicle Sticker Programs
The Idaho Transportation Department is inviting the public to view the designs on Dec. 9
Public invited to view plans for South Jerome Interchange
The event is in front of the Yellow Brick Cafe until 6 p.m.
Black Santa comes to Twin Falls
Multiple agencies responded to the 1300 block of Targhee Drive around 10:45 Tuesday night for...
New details emerge in Twin Falls shooting

Latest News

Prosecutors have accused Richard Ross, 56, of killing 76-year-old Edwina “Eddy” Devin at her...
Idaho man charged in 2 killings waives preliminary hearing
2nd South Market in Twin falls
2nd South Market given state award
The movement seeks to incorporate parts of Oregon into Idaho
Greater Idaho will be on the ballot in Douglas County
She has nominated Ned Burns as her replacement
Muffy Davis will take a seat on the Blaine County Commission