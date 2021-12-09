Advertisement

Twin Falls asks for public’s help keeping roads clear

Twin Falls City plow truck
Twin Falls City plow truck(KMVT)
By Steve Kirch
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 4:53 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — With signs of precipitation in sight, the City of Twin Falls is asking for the community’s help when street department trucks are out clearing the roadways.

With the city growing and more new people moving into the area, the city is reminding motorists that when plows are on the roadways, to yield to them at least 50 feet both front and back because they have to maintain a certain speed to clear the roads.

The city is also urging residents not to park their cars on the side of the street where crews will be working.

“We are not going to damage the vehicles, we also will not tow it, the trucks will just lift the blade because they will not plow there,” said Josh Palmer with the City of Twin Falls. “And they will resume where there is no vehicles. It leaves spaces where we just can’t plow.”

Palmer says residents should also not shovel their snow or ice onto the top of storm drains.

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Idaho State Police are investigating a single vehicle fatal crash near Wendell
Idaho State Police investigating fatal accident near Wendell
These changes have come around as a result of House Bill 86
Idaho Parks and Recreation Makes Changes to Snowmobile and Off-Highway Vehicle Sticker Programs
The Idaho Transportation Department is inviting the public to view the designs on Dec. 9
Public invited to view plans for South Jerome Interchange
The event is in front of the Yellow Brick Cafe until 6 p.m.
Black Santa comes to Twin Falls
Multiple agencies responded to the 1300 block of Targhee Drive around 10:45 Tuesday night for...
New details emerge in Twin Falls shooting

Latest News

Liquor bottles
Dealing with alcohol addiction recovery this holiday
Police are asking anyone who may have seen a white Hyundai Santa Fe with the license plates...
Police seeking help finding mother, three children
Howell's Opera House is one of the sites getting a grant as part of the Idaho Heritage Trust...
Thousands of dollars to go towards local preservation projects
The 56-year-old out of Montana was arrested and booked into Bingham County Jail
Several pounds of meth, marijuana, found during east Idaho traffic stop