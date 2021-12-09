Twin Falls asks for public’s help keeping roads clear

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — With signs of precipitation in sight, the City of Twin Falls is asking for the community’s help when street department trucks are out clearing the roadways.

With the city growing and more new people moving into the area, the city is reminding motorists that when plows are on the roadways, to yield to them at least 50 feet both front and back because they have to maintain a certain speed to clear the roads.

The city is also urging residents not to park their cars on the side of the street where crews will be working.

“We are not going to damage the vehicles, we also will not tow it, the trucks will just lift the blade because they will not plow there,” said Josh Palmer with the City of Twin Falls. “And they will resume where there is no vehicles. It leaves spaces where we just can’t plow.”

Palmer says residents should also not shovel their snow or ice onto the top of storm drains.

