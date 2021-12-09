Advertisement

Women-owned businesses hosting event this Saturday

Yellow Brick Cafe hosting(KMVT)
By Zach Bruhl
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 2:25 PM MST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — This Saturday at Yellow Brick Café in Twin Falls you can get some holiday shopping done while supporting local, women-run businesses at a holiday pop-up market, hosted by Juniper and Blue Boutique.

From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., seven women-owned businesses will offer clothes, jewelry, and much more. Colleen Satterwhite, who organized the event, tells KMVT the day is as much about providing holiday offerings for Twin Falls as it is about supporting her small business peers.

She says Idaho’s women-run business community shares a strong bond.

”These women are really amazing. We’re always trying to uplift each other, help each other out on social media, and just doing what we can to support each other. It’s a good feeling to be a part of it,” said Satterwhite.

Satterwhite also wanted to thank the Yellow Brick Café for offering their space to host the event. The list of participating businesses is as follows:

  • Mckynlee and Maisie (baby/toddler clothing boutique)
  • Happy Hippy Bead Co. (Beaded goods)
  • K Scents (Wax melts and car freshies)
  • Sahara Fringe (Handmade boho décor, Macrame and vases)
  • Stamped Serendipity (Stamped accessories)
  • Juniper & Blue Boutique (Women’s Clothing and Accessories)
  • Daisy Candle Co.

