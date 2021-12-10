Burley moves to 8-0 after rout of Mountain Home

BURLEY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Burley led 19-6 after the first quarter and never looked back, defeating Mountain Home, 64-41. The Bobcats are now in sole possession of first place, after handing the Tigers their first conference loss.

Oregon commit Amari Whiting led all scorers with 26 points. Sydney Searle added nine. For Mountain Home, Cara Grindle had 11.

OTHER SCORES:

Twin Falls 57, Canyon Ridge 41: Chowder Bailey had a game-high 21 points for the Bruins. Leading the Riverhawks, Logan Roberts posted 20 points in the loss.

Dietrich 52, Lighthouse 37: Hailey Astle led the Blue Devils with 18 points, Abby Hendricks had 12 and Saige Hubert had 10.

Q1: Dietrich 13, Lighthouse 16 Q2: Dietrich 7, Lighthouse 4 Q3: Dietrich 19, Lighthouse 10 Q4: Dietrich 13, Lighthouse 7

BOYS SCORES:

Jerome 58, Ridgevue 49

Buhl 69, Wood River 65: Cade DeBoard had 36 points and nine rebounds, Ryne Kelly scored 11 points and Kyler Kelly added eight. Josh Loveless produced seven points and 10 rebounds. For the Wolverines, Cooper Fife tallied 17 points, while Owen Stouffer added 13.

Dietrich 80, Lighthouse Christian 70 (College of Southern Idaho) Leading scorers for Dietrich, Case Robertson with 22 pts, while Jett Shaw and Cody Powers had 19. For the Lions, Clay Silva had 20 points, while Hyato Yamada added 18. Aiden Finney finished with 9.

Murtaugh 32, Castleford 30: Junior Benites paced the Red Devils with nine. Ethan Roland had 11 for the Wolves.

Q1: Murtaugh 4, Castleford 3, Q2: Castleford 7, Murtaugh 2 Q3: Murtaugh 10, Castleford 7, Q4: Murtaugh 16, Castleford 13

