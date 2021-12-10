Dayley, Jo

BURLEY—Jo Dayley, an 83-year-old resident of Burley, passed away quietly on Thursday, December 9, 2021, Parke View Rehabilitation and Care Center in Burley, while looking lovingly into her husband’s eyes.

She was born October 11, 1938, to Arthur John and Evelyn Amanda Burris Zirbel in Mason City, Iowa. She spent part of her growing years on a farm which she loved. In her teens, she moved to Las Vegas with her mother, where she was introduced to The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She was baptized on her 18th birthday.

She met her husband Bob G. Dayley on their first day at Brigham Young University in their first class - band. They were later married March 25, 1959, in the Manti Utah Temple. They brought to their union six children.

Music has always been a major part of their lives and with the help of close friends, they founded the Magic Philharmonic Orchestra in Burley. She loved the piano and composed many songs that have been shared around the world.

She is survived by her husband, Bob Gene Dayley; her six children, Bob (Luisa) Dayley, Darrrell Dayley, Barbara (Golden) Tolman, Ted (Deanna) Dayley, Jolene Toland, and Dale Dayley; and numerous grandkids; and great-grandkids.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband’s parents; her brother, Bob Zirbel; her daughter-in-law, Shirley Dayley; and her husband’s brother, Jay Dayley.

She will be greatly missed by her family and friends - but will be missed the most by her beloved eternal companion and best friend, Bob.

The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 18, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints - Springdale 2nd Ward, located at 519 E. 200 S., of Burley, with Bishop Scott Turpin officiating. Burial will be in Pleasant View Cemetery in Burley.

Family and friends will be received from 5 until 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 17, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, and from 10 until 10:45 a.m. Saturday, at the church, preceding the funeral.

