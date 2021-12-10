Advertisement

Dayley, Jo

December 9, 2021, age 83
Jo Dayley, an 83-year-old resident of Burley, passed away quietly on Thursday, December 9,...
Jo Dayley, an 83-year-old resident of Burley, passed away quietly on Thursday, December 9, 2021, Parke View Rehabilitation and Care Center in Burley, while looking lovingly into her husband's eyes.(Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home)
By Gilda Duarte
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 3:56 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLEY—Jo Dayley, an 83-year-old resident of Burley, passed away quietly on Thursday, December 9, 2021, Parke View Rehabilitation and Care Center in Burley, while looking lovingly into her husband’s eyes.

She was born October 11, 1938, to Arthur John and Evelyn Amanda Burris Zirbel in Mason City, Iowa.  She spent part of her growing years on a farm which she loved.  In her teens, she moved to Las Vegas with her mother, where she was introduced to The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.  She was baptized on her 18th  birthday.

She met her husband Bob G. Dayley on their first day at Brigham Young University in their first class - band.  They were later married March 25, 1959, in the Manti Utah Temple.  They brought to their union six children.

Music has always been a major part of their lives and with the help of close friends, they founded the Magic Philharmonic Orchestra in Burley.  She loved the piano and composed many songs that have been shared around the world.

She is survived by her husband, Bob Gene Dayley; her six children, Bob (Luisa) Dayley, Darrrell Dayley, Barbara (Golden) Tolman, Ted (Deanna) Dayley, Jolene Toland, and Dale Dayley; and numerous grandkids; and great-grandkids.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband’s parents; her brother, Bob Zirbel; her daughter-in-law, Shirley Dayley; and her husband’s brother, Jay Dayley.

She will be greatly missed by her family and friends - but will be missed the most by her beloved eternal companion and best friend, Bob.

The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 18, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints - Springdale 2nd Ward, located at 519 E. 200 S., of Burley, with Bishop Scott Turpin officiating.  Burial will be in Pleasant View Cemetery in Burley.

Family and friends will be received from 5 until 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 17, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, and from 10 until 10:45 a.m. Saturday, at the church, preceding the funeral.

Copyright 2020 KMVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Idaho State Police are investigating a single vehicle fatal crash near Wendell
Idaho State Police investigating fatal accident near Wendell
These changes have come around as a result of House Bill 86
Idaho Parks and Recreation Makes Changes to Snowmobile and Off-Highway Vehicle Sticker Programs
The event is in front of the Yellow Brick Cafe until 6 p.m.
Black Santa comes to Twin Falls
The Idaho Transportation Department is inviting the public to view the designs on Dec. 9
Public invited to view plans for South Jerome Interchange
These changes have come around as a result of House Bill 86
Idaho Parks and Recreation changes vehicle sticker programs

Latest News

Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Gleaves, Jimmie T.
Fred Neiwert, a 93-year-old longtime resident of Burley, passed away peacefully at his home on...
Neiwert, Fred
David Edwards Gray returned to his Heavenly Father on December 7, 2021, after a lengthy battle...
Gray, David Edwards
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Willis, Ruth Ann