Filer wins conference battle over Kimberly

By Brittany Cooper
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 4:16 AM MST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
FILER, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Lexi Monson had 18 points, while Mckynlee Jacobs added 13 points and 11 rebounds and Filer moved to 2-0 in Sawtooth Central Idaho Conference play with a 51-40 win over Kimberly.

Hazel Fischer added 11 points in the win for the Wildcats.

Leading the Bulldogs, Mekell Wright and Reece Garey who both had 11.

OTHER SCORES:

Buhl 39, Valley 28: Justine Payne led the Indians with 13 points. For the Vikings, Kalea Delgado had 11.

Richfield 37, Challis 17: Maddyson Jones led the Tigers with 13.

Rockland 49, Murtaugh 46: For the Bulldogs, T. Boyer led the way with 13 points, while Wilson and K. Boyer tallied 12. Addie Stoker paced the Red Devils with a game-high 23 points.

BOYS SCORES:

Burley 69, Canyon Ridge 49: Adam Kloepfer led the Bobcats with 20 points, Stockton Sheets added 15 points, Stockton Page chipped in 11 points and Gage Ontiveros added 10.

Mountain Home 42, Twin Falls 31: For the Tigers, CJ Mann led the way with 11 points, while Brandon Bethel added eight. For the Bruins, Jared Mix posted a game-high 14 points in the loss.

Dietrich 66, Raft River 61

GIRLS BOWLING:

Kimberly 14, Wendell 0

High Bowler: Ava Critchfield 125

