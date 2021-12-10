Local foundation is providing more than 2,000 gift cards to Blaine County residents

KETCHUM, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Sun Valley REALTORS Give Foundation’s annual holiday program, Holiday Baskets, provides meals and gifts to hundreds of families every holiday season, and the foundation will be helping more than 2,000 recipients this weekend, just in time for Christmas.

Due to COVID, the foundation will not be handing out baskets this year and will once again be providing families and individuals facing financial hardship with gift cards for a holiday meal, and for children to buy a toy or warm clothing with.

This year’s Holiday Baskets distribution day will be set up so families and individuals can drive through DL Evans Bank in Hailey to pick up their gift cards and gifts.

Last year the program reached 2,000 recipients, twice the amount pre-COVID. The same amount, if not more, is expected this year. Almost 100% of recipients were affected by pandemic job loss or reduced wages

“We’re very grateful for all of the donors and volunteers that keep Holiday Baskets alive and we will continue to work hard for our neighbors,” Brandee, executive director for Sun Valley REALTORS Give. “Our community leads through compassion and a giving spirit, making the holiday season a little more special for our families and children.”

Founded in 2004, the Sun Valley REALTORS Give Foundation’s mission is to improve quality of life and make a difference in the Wood River Valley. The foundation continues making a difference with increased community cooperation, outreach, and program expansion through housing assistance for U.S. veterans, food for low-income families during the holidays, and scholarships for student

