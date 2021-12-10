Advertisement

Local foundation is providing more than 2,000 gift cards to Blaine County residents

Local foundation is providing more than 2,000 gift cards to Blaine County residents
Local foundation is providing more than 2,000 gift cards to Blaine County residents(SK)
By Steve Kirch
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 8:52 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KETCHUM, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Sun Valley REALTORS Give Foundation’s annual holiday program, Holiday Baskets, provides meals and gifts to hundreds of families every holiday season, and the foundation will be helping more than 2,000 recipients this weekend, just in time for Christmas.

Due to COVID, the foundation will not be handing out baskets this year and will once again be providing families and individuals facing financial hardship with gift cards for a holiday meal, and for children to buy a toy or warm clothing with.

This year’s Holiday Baskets distribution day will be set up so families and individuals can drive through DL Evans Bank in Hailey to pick up their gift cards and gifts.

Last year the program reached 2,000 recipients, twice the amount pre-COVID. The same amount, if not more, is expected this year. Almost 100% of recipients were affected by pandemic job loss or reduced wages

“We’re very grateful for all of the donors and volunteers that keep Holiday Baskets alive and we will continue to work hard for our neighbors,” Brandee, executive director for Sun Valley REALTORS Give. “Our community leads through compassion and a giving spirit, making the holiday season a little more special for our families and children.”

Founded in 2004, the Sun Valley REALTORS Give Foundation’s mission is to improve quality of life and make a difference in the Wood River Valley. The foundation continues making a difference with increased community cooperation, outreach, and program expansion through housing assistance for U.S. veterans, food for low-income families during the holidays, and scholarships for student

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Idaho State Police are investigating a single vehicle fatal crash near Wendell
Idaho State Police investigating fatal accident near Wendell
These changes have come around as a result of House Bill 86
Idaho Parks and Recreation Makes Changes to Snowmobile and Off-Highway Vehicle Sticker Programs
The event is in front of the Yellow Brick Cafe until 6 p.m.
Black Santa comes to Twin Falls
The Idaho Transportation Department is inviting the public to view the designs on Dec. 9
Public invited to view plans for South Jerome Interchange
These changes have come around as a result of House Bill 86
Idaho Parks and Recreation changes vehicle sticker programs

Latest News

One local Christmas Tree lot, Adult and Teen Challenge Christmas tree lot, will be open until...
Salute to Idaho Agriculture: Finding the perfect Christmas Tree
“We’re just family, there isn’t any reason why not to be family”
Combatting loneliness during the holidays, and the rest of the year
Twin Falls has seen a 32% price increase in the housing and rental markets
Worker shortage affecting construction in Idaho
Liquor bottles
Dealing with alcohol addiction recovery this holiday