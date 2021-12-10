Advertisement

Michael Nesmith of The Monkees dies at age 78

Mike Nesmith, of The Monkees, performs on Friday, Nov. 5, 2021, at the Rosemont Theatre in...
Mike Nesmith, of The Monkees, performs on Friday, Nov. 5, 2021, at the Rosemont Theatre in Rosemont, Ill.(Photo by Rob Grabowski/Invision/AP)
By Gray News staff
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 11:39 AM MST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - The Monkees singer and guitarist Michael Nesmith died Friday at the age of 78, according to multiple reports.

His family told Rolling Stone in a statement that he had died of natural causes at his home and surrounded by family.

Nesmith was in his early 20s when he joined the show “The Monkees,” a Beatles-inspired comedy series about four members of a hit rock band. Sporting a green wool cap, he played “the quiet Monkee” alongside co-stars Davy Jones, Micky Dolenz and Peter Tork.

The band would go on to genuine musical success, with several hit albums.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Idaho State Police are investigating a single vehicle fatal crash near Wendell
Idaho State Police investigating fatal accident near Wendell
These changes have come around as a result of House Bill 86
Idaho Parks and Recreation Makes Changes to Snowmobile and Off-Highway Vehicle Sticker Programs
The event is in front of the Yellow Brick Cafe until 6 p.m.
Black Santa comes to Twin Falls
The Idaho Transportation Department is inviting the public to view the designs on Dec. 9
Public invited to view plans for South Jerome Interchange
These changes have come around as a result of House Bill 86
Idaho Parks and Recreation changes vehicle sticker programs

Latest News

Night falls at the the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021.
New inflation report feeds questions about Dems’ $2T bill
President Joe Biden speaks from the South Court Auditorium on the White House complex in...
Biden to focus on elections, media as democracy summit wraps
FILE - The Supreme Court is seen at dusk in Washington, Oct. 22, 2021.
Court won’t stop Texas abortion ban, but OKs clinics’ suit
The casket of Bob Dole is carried into Washington National Cathedral ahead of Friday's service.
LIVE: Bob Dole remembered as ‘giant of our time and of all time’