Advertisement

Police seeking help finding mother, three children

Police are asking anyone who may have seen a white Hyundai Santa Fe with the license plates...
Police are asking anyone who may have seen a white Hyundai Santa Fe with the license plates AHCO74(KBOI)
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 5:06 PM MST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Boise Police Department is asking for the help of the public in finding a mother and three children.

The department says they are looking for the four of them so they can place the children back into protective custody. The mother, Alicia, and her children were last seen in Boise around 3:00 p.m. in the afternoon on Wednesday afternoon.

The mother was seen driving a white Hyundai Santa Fe with the Colorado license plates AHOC74. Police believe the mother may be traveling to Wyoming or Utah and they urge anyone with information to call them.

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Idaho State Police are investigating a single vehicle fatal crash near Wendell
Idaho State Police investigating fatal accident near Wendell
These changes have come around as a result of House Bill 86
Idaho Parks and Recreation Makes Changes to Snowmobile and Off-Highway Vehicle Sticker Programs
The Idaho Transportation Department is inviting the public to view the designs on Dec. 9
Public invited to view plans for South Jerome Interchange
The event is in front of the Yellow Brick Cafe until 6 p.m.
Black Santa comes to Twin Falls
Multiple agencies responded to the 1300 block of Targhee Drive around 10:45 Tuesday night for...
New details emerge in Twin Falls shooting

Latest News

Liquor bottles
Dealing with alcohol addiction recovery this holiday
Twin Falls City plow truck
Twin Falls asks for public’s help keeping roads clear
Howell's Opera House is one of the sites getting a grant as part of the Idaho Heritage Trust...
Thousands of dollars to go towards local preservation projects
The 56-year-old out of Montana was arrested and booked into Bingham County Jail
Several pounds of meth, marijuana, found during east Idaho traffic stop