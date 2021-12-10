Police seeking help finding mother, three children

BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Boise Police Department is asking for the help of the public in finding a mother and three children.

The department says they are looking for the four of them so they can place the children back into protective custody. The mother, Alicia, and her children were last seen in Boise around 3:00 p.m. in the afternoon on Wednesday afternoon.

The mother was seen driving a white Hyundai Santa Fe with the Colorado license plates AHOC74. Police believe the mother may be traveling to Wyoming or Utah and they urge anyone with information to call them.

