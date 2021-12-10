Salute to Idaho Agriculture: Finding the perfect Christmas Tree

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Christmas is just a few weeks away and your chance to bring the décor and scent of the holiday into the house is running out.

The last day the Adult and Teen Challenge Christmas tree lot is projected to be open is Dec. 19. At their lot, a range of trees is available going for anywhere between $65 to $86 dollars, depending on size.

“Some of them are Noble Firs, there are a couple of other trees out there,” said Pacific Northwest Adult and Teen Challenge Director Linda Staub. “We’re not too sure what they are, they range from five feet to there’s a 12-foot tree out there.”

Trees come in all different shapes and sizes, so how do you decide which one is right for you? If you don’t have too much space, you can get something a little shorter that still has plenty of branches to hang your ornaments.

Or if you want something that looks a little more natural, you can go with something that has fewer branches, even if it’s 10 feet tall.

You can also get something that has a ton of branches on it and is very bushy with tons of room for all your ornaments. If you have a small house, get a little elf tree.

And not only can you get a tree, but you also get to celebrate your holiday knowing you helped a good cause.

“We’re a part of the Pacific Northwest Adult and Teen Challenge, and we have a center in Buhl for women that are caught in addiction. 100% of our profit goes directly back into our program right here in the Twin Falls area,” said Staub.

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.