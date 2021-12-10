Advertisement

Twin Falls officer-involved shooting case dismissed during preliminary hearing

The case was dismissed during the preliminary hearing due to a lack of evidence
In November, an officer-involved shooting took place in Twin Falls.
In November, an officer-involved shooting took place in Twin Falls.(KMVT)
By Candice Hare
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 2:57 PM MST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A preliminary hearing was held for 36-year-old James Clayson, who was facing a charge of assault or battery: removing or attempting to remove a firearm from a law enforcement officer.

Twin Falls County Prosecuting Attorney Grant Loebs said the case was dismissed during the preliminary hearing due to a lack of evidence.

According to court documents, two officers were called to a house in Twin Falls where Clayson had a gun. As KMVT previously reported, Clayson allegedly was able to retrieve one of the officer’s pistols and fire a single shot. Officer Cody Cunningham’s left hand was wounded and Clayson was shot in the torso area. Both were released from the hospital after being treated for their injuries.

Loeb said the case against Clayson will be refiled and a preliminary hearing with a different judge is expected to take place next week.

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Idaho State Police are investigating a single vehicle fatal crash near Wendell
Idaho State Police investigating fatal accident near Wendell
These changes have come around as a result of House Bill 86
Idaho Parks and Recreation Makes Changes to Snowmobile and Off-Highway Vehicle Sticker Programs
The event is in front of the Yellow Brick Cafe until 6 p.m.
Black Santa comes to Twin Falls
The Idaho Transportation Department is inviting the public to view the designs on Dec. 9
Public invited to view plans for South Jerome Interchange
These changes have come around as a result of House Bill 86
Idaho Parks and Recreation changes vehicle sticker programs

Latest News

Local foundation is providing more than 2,000 gift cards to Blaine County residents
Local foundation is providing more than 2,000 gift cards to Blaine County residents
Idaho gubernatorial candidate speaks about the housing crisis and worker shortages
Idaho gubernatorial candidate speaks about the housing crisis and worker shortages
Idaho gubernatorial candidate speaks about the housing crisis, worker shortages
Idaho gubernatorial candidate speaks about the housing crisis and worker shortages
Local foundation is providing more than 2,000 gift cards to Blaine County residents
Local foundation is providing more than 2,000 gift cards to Blaine County residents