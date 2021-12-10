Twin Falls officer-involved shooting case dismissed during preliminary hearing

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A preliminary hearing was held for 36-year-old James Clayson, who was facing a charge of assault or battery: removing or attempting to remove a firearm from a law enforcement officer.

Twin Falls County Prosecuting Attorney Grant Loebs said the case was dismissed during the preliminary hearing due to a lack of evidence.

According to court documents, two officers were called to a house in Twin Falls where Clayson had a gun. As KMVT previously reported, Clayson allegedly was able to retrieve one of the officer’s pistols and fire a single shot. Officer Cody Cunningham’s left hand was wounded and Clayson was shot in the torso area. Both were released from the hospital after being treated for their injuries.

Loeb said the case against Clayson will be refiled and a preliminary hearing with a different judge is expected to take place next week.

