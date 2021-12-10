Worker shortage affecting construction in Idaho

Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Changes in our economy are giving American workers more options than they’ve had in decades, but millions are also giving up on their jobs.

Job openings nationwide have been above 10 million for five straight months. Experts say fast food companies are now offering bonuses, and tech companies are now offering more benefits but workers are still in short supply.

Here in the gem state, during a time when home sales and prices are both booming, construction timelines have become uncertain.

“It’s tough to predict how long the home will take because you don’t know when the materials will show up and when the labor will show up,” said Boise area developer Joe Atalla.

The Boise area has too few homes for sale, and too few workers to build. In one year, home prices jumped 30%.

