Fit and Well Idaho: keep your children safe this holiday season

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Holiday decorations light up homes all throughout the holiday season, but all the lights, ornaments and mistletoe also bring possible safety hazards into the home.

This week’s Fit and Well Idaho Report tells us how to keep your little ones safe during the season.

Trees, lights and ornaments are all welcome additions to any family celebrating the Christmas holiday, but the possible choking, fire and even poison hazard? Not so much.

From keeping fragile ornaments out of reach to keeping the tree’s water reservoir full there are simple steps you can take to ensure your holiday remains a joyous one.

“Make sure, at home, that we take the proper steps to make sure that kiddos are safe around the house,” said Katie Barnhall, Program Coordinator of St. Luke’s Children’s Injury Prevention. “Make sure we’re watching our candles and really taking care to make sure we don’t have any fire hazards.”

Barnhall also advises parents to check for possible poison hazards for anything you bring in the house, like holly or mistletoe.

