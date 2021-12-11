Idaho healthcare system continues to adapt to demands of pandemic

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The COVID-19 pandemic has brought many changes to the relationship between Idahoans and their health.

“So many people right now are looking for ways to keep themselves in better health,” said Brianna Bodily of South Central Public Health District. “Through vaccines, through better environment, through better activities, trying to keep themselves healthy through physical activity, nutrition, things like that.”

But, what about the way health is provided by the systems responsible.

Idaho’s hospitals and care providers were shown their weaknesses when the pandemic struck, like lack of care in rural areas.

Bodily said that has improved throughout the past two years.

“So much of it has been difficult,” Bodily said, “but one real benefit that we have seen through all of this is there is better access now.”

Bodily cites rural outreach and access to telehealth as ways healthcare has grown during the pandemic.

But Idaho’s hospital systems have been seemingly playing catch-up throughout, even making the unprecedented decision to activate crisis standards of care.

“Crisis often accelerates your willingness to change,” said Dr. Joshua Kern of St. Luke’s Magic Valley.

Experts at St. Luke’s Magic Valley say they are pondering the possibility of bringing in another hospitalist who would staff another team of care providers, something Idaho desperately needs.

But considering the nationwide nursing shortage, would that even make a difference?

“There are some challenges,” Dr. Kern said, “there are some headwinds, because we are seeing a nationwide nursing shortage and, you know, Idaho is a small state in competition with a lot of other places.”

Idaho currently has the fewest physicians per capita in the country, combine that with the state’s rapidly growing population and the challenges are sure to continue.

