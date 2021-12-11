Idaho State introduces new head football coach

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Idaho State University has a new football coach following a national search. Charlie Ragle arrives in Pocatello after 10 years in the Pac-12 conference, most recently serving as the special teams coordinator and tight ends coach at Cal. Prior to that he was at the University of Arizona.

"...we will roar loud, we will roar together, and when we're finished putting this program back on the map, we will ROAR FOREVER." pic.twitter.com/Xc3W0tuEEh — Idaho State Football (@IdahoStateFB) December 10, 2021

Ragle also coached a very prominent high school team, Chaparral, in Arizona that was nationally ranked.

As an athlete, he played for Eastern New Mexico.

He takes over for Rob Phenicie who was relieved of his duties in the final week of the season. In five years as the head coach, Phenicie went 16 and 35.

Ragle feels optimistic in bringing back the “Roar” to Bengal Football.

“I had a phone call this morning from Dave Ziegler, he’s the GM of the New England Patriots and he congratulated me because he thinks I am the smartest person on the planet for finding Charlie Ragele because being a head coach is in his DNA,” explained Bengals athletic director, Pauline Thiros.

“As long as I am the head coach here at ISU, we will roar loud, we will roar together, and when we’re finished putting this program back on the map we will roar together,” added Ragle.

The 2022 seasons begins with an away game at UNLV.

