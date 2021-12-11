Advertisement

Idaho State introduces new head football coach

Charlie Ragle was the special teams coordinator at Cal
By Brittany Cooper and Eric Moon
Published: Dec. 11, 2021 at 1:29 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Idaho State University has a new football coach following a national search. Charlie Ragle arrives in Pocatello after 10 years in the Pac-12 conference, most recently serving as the special teams coordinator and tight ends coach at Cal. Prior to that he was at the University of Arizona.

Ragle also coached a very prominent high school team, Chaparral, in Arizona that was nationally ranked.

As an athlete, he played for Eastern New Mexico.

He takes over for Rob Phenicie who was relieved of his duties in the final week of the season. In five years as the head coach, Phenicie went 16 and 35.

Ragle feels optimistic in bringing back the “Roar” to Bengal Football.

“I had a phone call this morning from Dave Ziegler, he’s the GM of the New England Patriots and he congratulated me because he thinks I am the smartest person on the planet for finding Charlie Ragele because being a head coach is in his DNA,” explained Bengals athletic director, Pauline Thiros.

“As long as I am the head coach here at ISU, we will roar loud, we will roar together, and when we’re finished putting this program back on the map we will roar together,” added Ragle.

The 2022 seasons begins with an away game at UNLV.

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Idaho State Police are investigating a single vehicle fatal crash near Wendell
Idaho State Police investigating fatal accident near Wendell
These changes have come around as a result of House Bill 86
Idaho Parks and Recreation Makes Changes to Snowmobile and Off-Highway Vehicle Sticker Programs
Jim and Jay Harbaugh flew out to visit Gooding's Colston Loveland, coincidentally at the same...
Colston Loveland named Gatorade Player of the Year, visited by Coach Harbaugh
Tips and tricks to stay safe on the water this summer
Officials hold event on water safety in Twin Falls
In November, an officer-involved shooting took place in Twin Falls.
Twin Falls officer-involved shooting case dismissed during preliminary hearing

Latest News

CSI's Jennaveve Bingham signed with the CSI cross country and long distance track team.
Twin Falls runner signs with the Collège of Southern Idaho
Idaho State has a new football coach.
ISU hires new football coach
Burley's Amari Whiting scored a school-record 44 points in the win over Wood River.
Oregon commit sets school record in big win over Wood River
A Twin Falls High School runner signs with CSI following a successful career.
Bingham signs with CSI